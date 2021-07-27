-
Legendary Cincinnati news anchor Al Schottelkotte – called "the first name in news" by WCPO-TV – would be the last man you'd think of seeing in a TV…
Cammy Dierking is one of us. I don't just mean she was born in Cincinnati, and went to Sycamore High School and Miami University. She was different from…
WCPO-TV has such a rich history that it's taking several months to celebrate its 70th anniversary."As you know, this station has a tremendous legacy and…
Tuesday, Dec. 11 update: Visitation for Allan White will be 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, immediately prior to his funeral Mass at St. Agnes Catholic…
Even more fun! Bob "The Producer" Berry says he's attending the "Remembering Radio’s Rock Rivalries" program Sunday along with Eddie Fingers, Jay Gilbert,…
It's the biggest story of my news career, one I've written about for 40 years – the 165 deaths in the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire on May 28, 1977.For…
For more than 30 years, people here have eaten dinner while watching Carol Williams deliver the evening news on WCPO-TV.Starting Monday, she'll be at home…
You might not know Ron Fischer's name, but you've seen his work.In nearly 51 years at WCPO-TV, he has photographed presidents (dating back to Lyndon…
What's Ira Joe Fisher been up to since he left WKRC-TV in 1989? And how did he learn to write his weather forecasts backwards?Ask him yourself! He'll be…
Ron Esposito introduces us to Triple the Trouble, a local band made up of three granddaughters of local TV icon Al Schottelkotte.Bryce (age 12), Aria (age…