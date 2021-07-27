-
The inspiration for this blues show is a 2+ hour documentary about Stevie Ray Vaughan that I watched last week. I started taking notes, and this show is…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, October 12th at 11pm, the show starts off with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and vocalist Noah Hunt. You'll also…
-
One of the songs in the first set of this week's blues show, Saturday, March 23rd at 11pm, is from "The Blues White Album," a tribute to the Beatles…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday evening, October 13th at 11pm, you'll hear from Shemekia Copeland's new album, America's Child, Albert King, the Goshorn…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday night, December 2nd at 11pm, begins with one of the pioneers of the electric guitar, Albert King. You'll also hear from…
-
The week's blues show, Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11pm, begins with blues legend Albert King. The rest of the first set features Laura Nyro, Eva…
-
We'll start the new year out with classic songs from the past. The show begins with Albert King's classic, "Born Under a Bad Sign" followed by Stevie Ray…