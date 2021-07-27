© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Albert King

  
    
    A Nod To Stevie Ray Vaughan
    The inspiration for this blues show is a 2+ hour documentary about Stevie Ray Vaughan that I watched last week. I started taking notes, and this show is…
  
    
    Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Etta James & Albert King on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, October 12th at 11pm, the show starts off with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and vocalist Noah Hunt. You'll also…
  
    
    A Nod to the Beatles Opens the Blues
    One of the songs in the first set of this week's blues show, Saturday, March 23rd at 11pm, is from "The Blues White Album," a tribute to the Beatles…
  
    
    Albert King & Peter Frampton On The Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday evening, October 13th at 11pm, you'll hear from Shemekia Copeland's new album, America's Child, Albert King, the Goshorn…
  
    
    The Blues: 12.2.17 show
    This week's blues show, Saturday night, December 2nd at 11pm, begins with one of the pioneers of the electric guitar, Albert King. You'll also hear from…
  
    
    The Blues: 10/14/17
    The week's blues show, Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11pm, begins with blues legend Albert King. The rest of the first set features Laura Nyro, Eva…
  
    The Blues: 1/2/16
    We'll start the new year out with classic songs from the past. The show begins with Albert King's classic, "Born Under a Bad Sign" followed by Stevie Ray…