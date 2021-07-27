© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
album review

  • magnoliamountain.net
    Music
    Bulletville: Bulletville
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    There's a video going around lately, created by Nashville songwriter Greg Todd, in which six current hit county music songs are all played simultaneously.…
  • 10-3-14-CM-Pike-Alejandro-6719.jpg
    Music
    Pike 27: Calling Out
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    Every once in a while, you find a group that sounds less like a band and more like a few good friends getting together to have a good time. Such is the…
  • cover.jpg
    Music
    New Sincerity Works: 44
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    44 is a very difficult number to deal with. I know because I'm there.At 44 you're closer to 50 than you are to 30 and yet you still feel like 30 is old.…
  • cover.jpg
    Music
    Subsets: twothousandfourteen
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    Grab your favorite tattered flannel and strap on your 10-hole steel-toed Doc Martens, because Subsets are bringing back the eighties with their new album…
  • OK_ON_FRONT_COVER.jpg
    Music
    Ohio Knife: Our Neighborhood
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    Ohio Knife always gives you more than you expect, yet you still want seconds. If there is a real-life personification of the "this one goes to eleven"…
  • PromoImage.jpg
    Music
    Buffalo Killers: Fireball of Sulk
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    Cincinnati's favorite bearded, bohemian brethren, Buffalo Killers are back and are producing cool rocking music at a speed that would made Bob Pollard…
  • SMUT_-_P_U_R_S_E_-_cover.png
    Music
    Smut: P U R S E
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    I'd like you to take a moment and think of your record collection and pick out your two favorite albums. Now, take your favorite sounds from those two…
  • daycamp_photo2.jpg
    Music
    Day Camp: No Regrets/Doesn't Matter Now
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    Sometimes this gig is just freaking awesome.Back in January of this year, I was turned on to a local act that quickly became one of my favorites - Day…
  • 536aa56fef283e166fc01097_original.JPG
    Music
    JetLab: JetLab
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    JetLab strikes me more as a project than a band. It is a giant, musical crucible where rules don't seem to apply and nothing is excluded - and the general…
  • cover.jpg
    Music
    Sleeves: Broken Everything
    Jim Nolan
    ,
    When I reviewed Sleeve's album Sex Is Stupid back in May, I wondered if they might turn out to be some kind of a one-off band and if I might never hear…
