Alicia Silverstone

-
A week before the national release, extras and crew who worked on "The Killing Of A Sacred Deer" in 2016 will attend an invitation-only Cincinnati…
-
Catching up to lots of movie news today…GEORGE CLOONEY: George Clooney's next screen adventure, "Suburbicon," premieres Oct. 27. Clooney directed the dark…
-
Director Yorgos Lanthimos and writer Efthymis Filippou shared the best screenplay award for "The Killing Of A Sacred Deer" with Lynne Ramsay for "You Were…
-
"The Killing Of A Sacred Deer," the Nicole Kidman-Colin Farrell thriller filmed here last summer, will premiere in the Cannes Film Festival competition…