He was the voice and driving force behind rock supergroup Steppenwolf. John Kay has a new three CD Steppenwolf at 50 anthology out now, and he shares…
In honor of Father’s Day, author Margaret McMullan has released a new anthology, Every Father's Daughter: Twenty-four Women Writers Remember Their…
Book review: Roberta Schultz reviews Every River on Earth: Writing from Appalachian Ohio, a collection of poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction, edited…
Featuring essays, photographs and art from Curtis Sittenfeld, Katie Laur, David Falk, Over the Rhine, Rebecca Morgan Frank, and many more, The Cincinnati…
Mark Perzel and Senior Editor Jesse Cohen discuss the process and collaboration with Guest Editor Michio Kaku on creating this year’s volume of The Best…