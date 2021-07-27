-
There's a new album coming out from Cincinnati band 500 Miles to Memphis, and they'll have a release party for Blessed be the Damned on January 26 at…
Acclaimed rock band Cracker was in town recently for a show at The Southgate House Revival and two of the members, frontman David Lowery and ace guitarist…
The Sonny Moorman Group won the 2014 Cincinnati Blues Challenge, earning them a place in this year’s International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Sonny…
Get The Led Out: How Led Zeppelin Became the Biggest Band in the World is the new book by Grammy-winning producer Denny Somach, traces the history and…
Musical group Over the Rhine will be playing two big shows in Ohio over the next couple of months. First stop is the beautiful Victoria Theatre in Dayton…
Lee Hay shares the piece Mean Ol’ Frisco from the new Ricky Nye & the Paris Blues Band CD entitled Jump Steady.
