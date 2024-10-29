Search Query
Check out our 2024 voter guide for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana >>
Bethel Local Schools
Education
Circuit Court of Appeals to decide on Tipp City school district's transgender bathroom policy
Zack Carreon
The U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals in Cincinnati heard oral arguments Tuesday on a case challenging the decision by Bethel Local School District in Tipp City to allow students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.