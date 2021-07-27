-
I’ve been making my list and checking it twice… And here it is: My annual Holiday Program Guide.All the Christmas favorites are here: Charlie Brown,…
-
Turkeys away! Thanksgiving week means that it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on TV again.Here's my first holiday programming list of the season,…
-
Roy Rogers, the Queen City kid who grew up to be "The King of the Cowboys," starring in more than 100 movies, died 20 years ago today, on July 6, 1998. He…
-
"He was not an old man, and he never was," said George Clooney about his cousin Miguel Ferrer at a memorial ceremony at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles…
-
To most of the world, Miguel Ferrer was a character actor best known for "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Crossing Jordan" or uptight FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on…
-
Two of my favorite Bing Crosby holiday films – and maybe yours – air Saturday night. At the same time.I've seen "White Christmas" with Bing and Rosemary…
-
Here's my annual 2016 Holiday Program Guide, and it's bigger and better than ever. Here's the link to my 14-page 2016 Holiday Program Guide. It's also at…
-
The short answer is: Get an antenna.Wonderful old Christmas TV specials with Perry Como, Johnny Cash, Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, Mac Davis, Rosemary…
-
The remastered version of "King of Jazz," Bing Crosby's first feature film appearance in 1930, screens 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kenwood Theatre, 7815…
-
Ol’ Blue Eyes is back. TV and radio salute singer Frank Sinatra – who was born 100 years ago this month – with great old concerts, his movies, a new…