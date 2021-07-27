-
Rick VanMatre, Adjunct Professor Emeritus of Jazz Studies and Saxophone at UC’s College-Conservatory of Music stops by the studio to talk with Ron…
Guitarist Stanley Jordan will present a music seminar entitled "Keys to Optimal Learning for Musicians" at The Blue Wisp Jazz Club on Monday, June 24th at…
Acclaimed jazz drummer Jeff Hamilton is coming back to downtown’s Blue Wisp Jazz Club on May 2 to play with the DePaul University Jazz Ensemble, a group…
Lee Hay sits down with local attorney, musician and co-owner of the Blue Wisp Jazz Club, Ed Felson, to discuss the current financial problems facing the…