-
What a great Christmas present from Lance McAlister: He'll interview Bob Trumpy, the father of Cincinnati's sports talk radio format, on WLW-AM's Sports…
-
Update noon Tuesday, Aug. 7: Yes! A Football Life producers have found video of Cris Collinsworth racing a bay horse at Latonia Race Course in 1983, and…
-
Happy birthday to Bob Trumpy, Cincinnati's original "Trump." He created radio sports talk here in 1976 while still playing tight end for the Cincinnati…
-
For the second consecutive year, a suburban Cincinnati resident will be presented the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award for broadcasting career…