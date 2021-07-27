Bobby McFerrin

-
This week's blues show, Saturday, January 11th at 11pm, starts off with the Noah Wotherspoon Band followed by music from Kurt Elling, Dave Frishberg, and…
-
Bob Dylan begins this week's edition of The Blues at 11pm, Saturday, March 30th, with "Gotta Serve Somebody." His album, "Blood on the Tracks - The…
-
The first set of the blues show which airs on Saturday, May 20th at 11pm, starts off with Bob Dylan (who's on tour in June), EG Kight (who's playing a…
-
Sugar Ray starts off this Saturday's edition of The Blues with "It's a Low Down Dirty Shame." He's followed by Jeannie & Jimmy Cheatham on Concord…
-
This week on The Blues on Saturday night, October 24th at 11pm, the show starts off with "It's a Low Down Dirty Shame" by Sugar Ray and the title track…