book club

  • empty_places.jpg
    Books
    Kathy Wiechman: Empty Places
    Empty Places by Kathy Wiechman is a beautifully-written and deeply-felt coming-of-age novel set in 1932's Harlan County, Kentucky, where times are tough…
  • salt2sea.jpg
    Books
    Ruta Sepetys: Salt to the Sea
    World War II is drawing to a close in East Prussia and thousands of refugees are on a desperate trek toward freedom.Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys is the…
  • dont_get_caught.jpg
    Books
    Kurt Dinan: Don't Get Caught
    Oceans 11 meets The Breakfast Club in Don't Get Caught, an entertaining, fast-paced debut by Kurt Dinan filled with pranks and cons that will keep readers…
  • Books
    Off The Shelf: September 3, 2016
    Here are the books you heard about on the September 3 edition of Off The Shelf:Eat it Up!: 150 Recipes to Use Every Bit and Enjoy Every Bite of the Food…
  • edge_of_lost.jpg
    Books
    Kristina McMorris: The Edge of Lost
    In The Edge of Lost, Kristina McMorris weaves together two stories, from two continenets and two generations, to deliver a compelling novel. As her…
  • waste_free.jpg
    Books
    Dana Gunders: Waste Free Kitchen Handbook
    From Dana Gunders, a scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, comes Waste-Free Kitchen Handbook: A Guide to Eating Well and Saving Money By…
  • sinceshe_wentaway.jpg
    Books
    David Bell: Since She Went Away
    From David Bell, bestselling author of Somebody I Used to Know and Cemetery Girl, comes Since She Went Away a chilling novel of guilt, regret, and a past…
  • Books
    Off The Shelf: August 27, 2016
    Here are the books you heard about on the August 27 edition of Off The Shelf:At Bobby Trivette's Grave, by Donna VitucciRise of the Rocket Girls: The…
  • Books
    Off The Shelf: August 27, 2016
    Here are the books you heard about on the August 20 edition of Off The Shelf:At Bobby Trivette’s Grave by Donna Vitucci’sRise of the Rocket Girls by…
  • Books
    Off The Shelf: August 20, 2016
    Here are the books you heard about on the August 20 edition of Off The Shelf:Everything Explained That is Explainable: On the Creation of the…
