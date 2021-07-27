-
It's the end of an era on WVXU-FM. Around Cincinnati, the 7 p.m. Sunday arts and culture show, airs its final broadcast after 15 years this Sunday.It's…
-
Cincinnati’s own Bootsy Collins has just released a new song to support the work of MusiCares. “Stars” features an all-star collaboration with American…
-
"I sold a million records, now I gotta way to pay. Got dollars in my wallet, and the rest is in the bank… Candy ain't free, I pay with this cheese. Give…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 21st at 11pm, I decided to go back through the archives and pull out a number of songs recorded by local…
-
As part of Black History Month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's traveling exhibit King Records: Thirty Years That Changed American Music | 1943-1973 will…
-
Cincinnati's iconic King Records is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, and a special event is coming to Memorial Hall on August 25. Jason Snell…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to consider a demolition permit sought by owners of the King Records building in Evanston.Court News Ohio, operated by…
-
Cincinnati singer-songwriter Zak Morgan helps us kick off the fall/Halloween season with his song Case of Dry Markers, a duet with funk icon Bootsy…
-
One of the largest music festivals of its kind in the U.S., with roots dating back to 1962, kicks off Friday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The Macy's Music…