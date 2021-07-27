-
It's the end of an era on WVXU-FM. Around Cincinnati, the 7 p.m. Sunday arts and culture show, airs its final broadcast after 15 years this Sunday.It's…
For the final segment of Around Cincinnati’s 15-year run, Brian O’Donnell is joined by musicians Karin Berquist and Linford Detweiler, also known as Over…
Local Latin musician and organizer Nicholas Radina is with Brian O’Donnell to talk about the pause needed for his Salsa on the Square summer concerts on…
Around Cincinnati won't be around much anymore. WVXU's Sunday night arts and entertainment show ends Aug. 23.It premiered in August 2005, shortly after…
The Queen City's rich jazz and classical music heritage will be celebrated on "Public Radio Music Day" Thursday, April 16, on Cincinnati Public Radio's…
Classical music WGUC-FM (90.9) will celebrate the $135-million renovation of Music Hall with a two-hour special, "Music Hall: Welcome Home," at 8 p.m.…
WNKU-FM won't be making a big deal about losing its original frequency (FM 89.7) at 8:59 a.m. Friday late Friday night, since the beloved station still…
This sounds like fun: Gary Burbank, Katie Laur Marcos Sastre, former Pure Prairie League drummer Billy Hinds and others join Brian O'Donnell for a…