-
A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play is presented by Cincinnati Public Radio and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and sponsored by Macy’s. Bruce Cromer…
-
Around Cincinnati’s longtime theatre contributor, Rick Pender, chose one of the region’s most talented and in-demand actors for his final segment. Bruce…
-
In a special performance event, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present the exceptional actor Bruce Cromer in the one-man play St. Nicholas by Conor…
-
Coming next to Ensemble Theater Cincinnati is a one-man, modern adaptation of Homer’s classic The Iliad, starring Bruce Cromer and directed by Michael…
-
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s newest premiere, Freud’s Last Session, is a challenging imagination of what a conversation between the father of…