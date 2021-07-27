-
The Queen City's rich jazz and classical music heritage will be celebrated on "Public Radio Music Day" Thursday, April 16, on Cincinnati Public Radio's…
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame will host a fundraising concert on November 14 to support their educational programs. Kay Casey and Sue Brown from the…
Drummer John Von Ohlen, co-founder of the Blue Wisp Big Band and featured soloist with the Stan Kenton and Woody Herman orchestras, died Wednesday. He was…
In honor of the 75th anniversary of King Records, music historian Brian Powers spoke with a number of folks this summer about their work with James Brown…
1. Rufus Wainwright - Taft Theatre - 3/162. Walnut Hills High School - Sing for a Cause - 3/183. Alan Barnes - First Unitarian Church - 3/184. Richie…
For 10 years, somebody asked Carmon DeLeone about resuming his popular "Sunday Morning Music Hall" classical music radio show.Now he can give them a firm…
Carmon DeLeone and his New Studio Big Band will perform at a Sept. 23 gala celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Voice of America and the 73rd…
Carmon DeLeone will conduct the final season of the Middletown Symphony Orchestra, its 75th and his 35th on the podium, beginning with a November 12…
He’s been a conductor in the Greater Cincinnati area for 50 years. Currently he is music director for the Cincinnati Ballet, the Middletown (OH) Symphony…
Carmon DeLeone, longtime music director of the Cincinnati Ballet, is also an exceptional jazz drummer, and he and his band, Carmon DeLeone and the New…