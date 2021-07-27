-
Cincinnati attorney Robert Bilott got a standing ovation on CBS' Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday night, hours after he was interviewed on…
Film Cincinnati will celebrate its 30th anniversary by creating a movie "backlot" with directors setting up shots, extras moving from scene to scene,…
To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, nonprofit Film Cincinnati (formerly the film commission) is seeking 30 donors willing to give $30,000…
Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell will star in "The Killing Of A Sacred Deer" which begins filming here next week, one of three major Hollywood movies here…
Production starts this week here on "Girl From The Hood," the Lifetime movie about R&B singer Michel'le, the Lifetime movie publicist tells me.And we…
As director Steven C. Miller promised last October, Cincinnati will play a visible role in "Marauders," the bank robbery action film shot here last…
Brothers Diego and Julio Hallivis have started filming their sci-fi thriller "Curvature" in Fort Thomas, says Fort Thomas Matters. I'd been hearing about…
This I know for sure: I love jazz, and I loved "Miles Ahead."I don't know if jazz icon Miles Davis really robbed a CBS executive at gunpoint, as depicted…
After "Miles Ahead" comes "A Kind of Murder." The Jessica Biel movie also filmed in Cincinnati in 2014 premieres at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on…
I’ve been waiting two years to tell this story about the local actors who appeared in “Carol” with Oscar-nominated actressessCateBlanchett and Rooney…