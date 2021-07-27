© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cassandra Wilson

    Music
    Ladies of the Blues From Bettye LaVette To Koko Taylor
    Female vocalists are the focus on this week's blues program airing at 11pm, Saturday, October 3rd. The show begins with Bettye LaVette, Abbey Lincoln,…
    Music
    Jazz with OT: 10/6/19
    This week on Jazz with OT, 10pm on Sunday, October 6th, you'll hear a program originally broadcast on WMKV on March 25, 2000. The first selection in this…
    Music
    The Blues: 12.9.17
    This week's blues show, Saturday, December 9th at 11pm, starts off Shemekia Copeland and Charlie Musselwhite. You'll also hear later in the first set,…
    Music
    Blues with Lee Hay: 5.2.15 show
    This week's Blues show on Saturday, May 2nd at 11pm starts off with "Bring on the Music" by Gov't Mule with vocals by Ty Taylor and written by Warren…
    Music
    Billie Holiday special on The Blues!
    In honor of the 100th anniversary of Billie Holiday's birthday (4/7/15), I've put together a one-hour special celebrating her work that'll air on…
    Music
    Cassandra Wilson one-night-only at Miami University
    Grammy Award-winning jazz musician, vocalist, songwriter and producer, Cassandra Wilson, will be performing on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Hall…