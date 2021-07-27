-
A sure sign of spring, no matter the weather, is the annual Spring Pottery Fair in East Walnut Hills. Ceramicist Terri Kern from the Clay Alliance…
The annual Clay Alliance Holiday Pottery Fair, featuring local ceramic artists who exhibit regionally and nationally, has found a new home for 2017. Local…
Rookwood Pottery is celebrating the start of spring by introducing several new lines and pieces of its acclaimed ceramics, including baseball-themed…
Rookwood Pottery is celebrating Cincinnati’s hosting of the upcoming All Star Game by introducing baseball themed coasters and tiles. Artist Kevin Auzenne…
Cincinnati’s Memorial Hall will be in the holiday spirit on December 2 when a gathering of some of the area’s finest artists display and sell their works…