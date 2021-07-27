-
The second half of Chamber Music Cincinnati's current season kicks off on January 28 with a concert by the St. Lawrence String Quartet at Music Hall. For…
-
Back for year two, the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra (CCO) will present 20 days of music and social events known as the Summermusik Festival. CCO's General…
-
One of the world?'s great sopranos, Dawn Upshaw, last performed in town as Margarita, a role written for her, in the Cincinnati Opera?'s 2009 production…
-
The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra is celebrating its 40th anniversary season with a wide array of beautiful music and special guests. Executive Director…
-
Chamber Music Cincinnati has a great season of concerts coming up, including the first one on October 1 with the Miro Quartet. Anne Arenstein and Chamber…
-
June 2 is the final concert of the season for the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra. Conductor Mischa Santora and Executive Director Thom Mariner join Brian…
-
Classical Revolution is a national movement to perform high-quality chamber music in non-traditional settings, in order to expose a new audience to this…