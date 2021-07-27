-
The newest production from Queen City Opera is Tchaikovsky's Iolanta, a fairy tale with a happy ending, presented in collaboration with the Cincinnati…
Queen City Opera returns to the Arts Center at Dunham with a production of Rossini's "Cinderella."Anne Arenstein previews this unique take on the familiar…
In a rare feat, the Queen City Chamber Opera’s upcoming production of Wagner’s Siegfried, Act III will complete the entire Siegfried story, the first time…
The next production from Queen City Chamber Opera is Handel’s "Israel in Egypt," happening April 14 and 17 at the Mayerson Jewish Community…
Isaac Selya, founder and artistic director of the Queen City Chamber Opera, joins Anne Arenstein to discuss their upcoming production of Mozart: The…
The Queen City Chamber Opera and Cincinnati’s Wagner Society are collaborating again this year on presenting a Wagner opera, Siegfried, Act 1. Joining…
Two of Cincinnati’s chamber opera companies will stage productions in October, something they are calling OctOperFest. Anne Arenstein welcomes…
Music lovers will be excited about the collaboration between the Queen City Chamber Opera and the Wagner Society of Cincinnati as they present a staging…
Anne Arenstein introduces listeners to the recently established Queen City Chamber Opera, founded to advance the careers of emerging opera artists by…