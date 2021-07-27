-
The debate over a music venue at The Banks has led to questions about how Cincinnati's charter is interpreted and the power of the mayor. Mayor John…
Cincinnati voters could see several city charter amendments on the November ballot.A council committee discussed a number of proposals Tuesday and is…
Cincinnati voters will consider two Charter amendments this fall. Council approved two issues Wednesday: moving the city's mayoral primary from September…
Cincinnati residents will be asked to approve two Charter amendments this fall, and they could see two more before the deadline to make the ballot next…
A task force continues its work reviewing the Cincinnati charter, which outlines how the city is governed. Group members heard Thursday from the…
Cincinnati's Charter Review task force is continuing its work. Task force Co-chairman Mike Morgan presented an update Tuesday to Council's Rules and Audit…
Cincinnati voters will likely be asked to approve a Charter amendment this November to clean-up outdated and obsolete language in the document that guides…
Cincinnati's Charter Review Task Force is holding a meeting Monday afternoon at city hall. The group is discussing ways to modernize and improve the…