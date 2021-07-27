-
With Fox's "Second Chance" on the bubble for renewal, Alexandria native Ciara Bravo will star in "To The Bone," an independent movie with Keanu Reeves,…
April showers bring May cancellations. Yes, it's that time of the year when TV network executives are figuring out which low-rated or long-running series…
Alexandria native Ciara Bravo returns to TV in “Second Chance” Wednesday (9 p.m., Channel 19), her second Fox television drama in 18 months. Fox has given…
Before we welcome 2016, let’s look back at this year in TV, movies, radio and media from A to Z.A is for Antenna TV channel, which switched from low-power…
When “American Idol” begins its final season Jan. 6-7, Fox will revamp Tuesdays, add Ciara Bravo’s “Second Chance” to Wednesdays and bench “Empire,”…