-
All performances will be in the Jarson-Kaplan Theater at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. Ticket information
-
Christopher Eanes, the artistic director of the Cincinnati Boychoir, joins Anne Arenstein to discuss an ongoing research project with Cincinnati…
-
Since 1965, the Cincinnati Boychoir has been providing a music education for boys from throughout Greater Cincinnati, and has graduated some 4,000 alumni…
-
Christopher Eanes, Managing Artistic Director of the Cincinnati Boychoir, shares a preview of two December concerts as part of their anniversary season.
-
A one-of-a-kind holiday event is happening at Memorial Hall on December 13 and 15 – it’s young people from Cincinnati Boychoir, Elementz, and the Art…
-
On March 9, the Cincinnati Boychoir, in conjunction with Vocal Arts Ensemble and the Cincinnati Symphony Youth Orchestra, will be presenting Benjamin…