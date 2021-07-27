Cincinnati Edition Sunday

-
NOTE: This interview originally aired on December 12, 2013 One of the greatest challenges facing nonprofits and advocacy groups is communicating the…
-
Charlotte Adelman, co-author of The Midwestern Native Garden: Native Alternatives to Nonnative Flowers and Plants talks with Mark Perzel about the…
-
In a fascinating look at our propensity to lie, Mark Perzel talks with behavioral economist and author Dan Ariely about his book The (Honest) Truth about…
-
In a follow-up to our recent interview about the discovery of, and research into, elephant herpes, Lauren Howard, staff veterinarian at the Houston Zoo,…
-
Did you ever wonder where the faux famous come from? You know… the ones who are famous for just being famous. Perhaps you may get some insight from Sofia…
-
The Big Story with Maryanne Zeleznik
-
Mark Perzel talks with author David Herlihy about his book The Lost Cyclist: The Epic Tale of an American Adventurer and His Mysterious Disappearance.…
-
Author Kambri Crews joins Mark Perzel to talk about her provocative bestselling memoir, Burn Down the Ground, about her life as a hearing child of deaf…
-
Former Cincinnatian Penny Jarrett joins Thane Maynard on this week’s Field Notes to talk about her current work for the Florida Fish and Wildlife…
-
There’s something new coming up next weekend on the cinema scene in Cincinnati. The Art Academy of Cincinnati in Over the Rhine is hosting “Mindbenders…