The Queen City's rich jazz and classical music heritage will be celebrated on "Public Radio Music Day" Thursday, April 16, on Cincinnati Public Radio's…
Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m.In celebration of Public Radio Music Day, Brian O’Donnell presents jazz music from the Joint’s Still Jumpin’ CD, and shares…
The 6th Annual Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and concert, originally scheduled for March 22, has been postponed due to current health…
Sunday, September 18, 2011: 8 PM:Don't miss this one-hour tribute to Frank Foster who was born in Cincinnati in 1928 and was a noted jazz musician and…
For those who appreciate music, recognizing the great artists who work so hard to create it is quite important. Musicians devote their lives to composing…
Rick VanMatre, Adjunct Professor Emeritus of Jazz Studies and Saxophone at UC’s College-Conservatory of Music stops by the studio to talk with Ron…
Lee Hay sits down with local attorney, musician and co-owner of the Blue Wisp Jazz Club, Ed Felson, to discuss the current financial problems facing the…
Lee Hay hosts a one-hour special featuring a profile of Ron Enyard, a review of Ernie Krivda’s latest cd “Blues for Pekar,” and a performance by the…