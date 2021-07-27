Cincinnati Pension

-
The 1968 agreement for the operation of the Metropolitan Sewer District may need to be extended. The replacement agreement hinges on a measure that hasn't…
Cincinnati's retirement system was better funded last year when compared to just five years ago. The improved results largely stem from a collaborative…
Cincinnati council will likely vote this week to incorporate some of the key components of the pension settlement agreement into municipal code. A federal…
Cincinnati council members spent nearly four hours Tuesday questioning the fund managers and the actuary for the city's pension system.Some are worried…
Last week, after nearly ten months of negotiations, the City of Cincinnati, the unions of current city employees, and retirees came to an agreement over…
The City of Cincinnati has reached a deal with the unions of current employees and with retirees over the pension fund. Unfunded liability in that account…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is holding a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to highlight his first year in office.In advance of meeting with reporters,…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has now selected a firm to lead the search for the next city manager. He said during his weekly press briefing Thursday he…
Cincinnati Council is ready to endorse a process that would let a federal court mediate a solution to the city's underfunded pension problem. The Budget…
Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee holds a public hearing Monday on a plan to let a federal judge mediate a solution to the city's pension…