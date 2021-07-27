-
The Queen City's rich jazz and classical music heritage will be celebrated on "Public Radio Music Day" Thursday, April 16, on Cincinnati Public Radio's…
-
In 2016, Renée Elise Goldsberry found herself lauded with accolades, including the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, for her originating…
-
Under the direction of John Morris Russell, the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra has released Voyage, their first CD recorded in the newly refurbished Music…
-
For many, July 4th wouldn't be the same without a trip to Riverbend Music Center for the annual Cincinnati Pops Red, White and BOOM! concert and…
-
There are so many shows you can catch during the holidays in the Cincinnati region. From Christmas brunch with Jazz at the Hilton to a Jake Speed concert…
-
The popular American music from the end of WWI is reimagined and performed by the Cincinnati Pops and special guest stars on the new CD, American…
-
In this week's Music Notes, you'll hear about a new biography about Freddy Fender, a new release by the Manhattan Transfer, and lots of local concert…
-
And then there were none.Classical music reporter Janelle Gelfand was one of at least four Enquirer newsroom employees to lose their jobs Tuesday, the…
-
A song from Over the Rhine from their CD, Discount Fireworks. The band is going on tour through the fall before winding up at the Taft Theater on December…
-
The fourth Lumenocity light and music show this weekend presents new challenges – instead of capturing the sights and sounds outside Music Hall, radio and…