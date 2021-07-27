Cincinnati retirement system

-
A Cincinnati council majority isn't happy the city's retirement board has no plans right now to divest in the holdings the pension fund has in private…
-
At least five Cincinnati Council members, with the support of Mayor John Cranley, say the city shouldn't have pension funds invested with companies that…
-
Cincinnati's retirement system was better funded last year when compared to just five years ago. The improved results largely stem from a collaborative…
-
Cincinnati council members spent nearly four hours Tuesday questioning the fund managers and the actuary for the city's pension system.Some are worried…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has now selected a firm to lead the search for the next city manager. He said during his weekly press briefing Thursday he…
-
Cincinnati Council is ready to endorse a process that would let a federal court mediate a solution to the city's underfunded pension problem. The Budget…
-
Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee holds a public hearing Monday on a plan to let a federal judge mediate a solution to the city's pension…
-
Cincinnati Council could vote next week on an ordinance that would essentially let a federal court mediate a permanent solution to fix the city's…
-
A Cincinnati Council member said he had a plan to put the city's retirement system on a path of solvency. Christopher Smitherman introduced his motion…
-
Cincinnati Council could be voting in the next several months on proposals to stabilize the city's underfunded pension system. Some members said the…