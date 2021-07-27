© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
cinema

    Arts
    A New Festival Will Spotlight Independent Filmmaking
    Supporting and spotlighting the independent filmmaking community in Cincinnati is the driving mission behind the upcoming Cindependent Film Festival.…
    Arts
    Watching Movies - A Look At Then And Now
    Today when Greater Cincinnati movie-goers want to catch a feature film they can head to one of the local multiplexes, a smaller art-house theater or even…
    Review
    Review: Seven Psychopaths
    Sometimes filmmakers seem to have the most fun when they turn the camera on their craft and themselves. Among titles that come to mind are Singin' in the…
    Review
    Review: Arbitrage
    More often than not, movies these days are not created, they’re cobbled together like a casserole recipe using parts from other sources. In this instance,…
    Arts
    Cincinnati Film Festival Returns
    Time again for the Cincinnati Film Festival! Mark Perzel welcomes Latria Roberts, director of outreach, and Kat Steele, executive director, to discuss the…
    Review
    Review: Killer Joe
    Theoretically speaking, what might you get if you put the collected works of Tennessee Williams, John Waters and Quentin Tarantino in a blender and then…