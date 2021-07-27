City retirement

-
Cincinnati Council is ready to endorse a process that would let a federal court mediate a solution to the city's underfunded pension problem. The Budget…
Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee holds a public hearing Monday on a plan to let a federal judge mediate a solution to the city's pension…
A Cincinnati Council member said he had a plan to put the city's retirement system on a path of solvency. Christopher Smitherman introduced his motion…
Cincinnati Council could be voting in the next several months on proposals to stabilize the city's underfunded pension system. Some members said the…
Cincinnati voters will decide in November if they want to amend the charter to make changes to the city's troubled pension system. Those could include…
A Cincinnati Council Committee will likely vote Tuesday to place a charter amendment on the November ballot that would change the city's retirement. The…
Cincinnati officials are again looking for solutions after another bad report on the city's retirement system. It added another $133 million to its…
Update 6/5/2013 at 10:20 am: Documents received from the city show the pension system's unfunded actuarial accrued liability as of 12/31/2012 was…
Cincinnati Council held another special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the city's troubled pension system. Like many plans around the country it has a…
Preliminary numbers show Cincinnati's Retirement System had an 11.9 percent return on its investments for 2012. That's better than the 7.5 percent…