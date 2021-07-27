City spending

-
Cincinnati City Council approved a plan Wednesday for how to appropriate $20.3 million carried over from last year's city budget.About $6.4 million is…
Cincinnati Council could vote in two weeks on how to spend $20.3 million that was carried over from the budget that ended June 30. City Budget Director…
The full Cincinnati City Council has approved the budget for the new fiscal year which starts July 1.Before the council voted on the budget Wednesday,…
The full Cincinnati City Council is expected to take a series of votes Wednesday that will enact a budget for the new fiscal year starting July…
Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon to debate and discuss motions to make changes to the budget proposed by City…
Cincinnati City Council's final public hearing Thursday night on the city budget ended in chaos.Budget and Finance Committee Chairman David Mann abruptly…
About 200 people addressed a Cincinnati council committee Tuesday night about the new city budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.The hearing at the…
Hundreds of people have already signed up to participate in public hearings about Cincinnati's budget. Those sessions start Tuesday evening and will now…
Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney has released his budget for the new fiscal year which starts July 1. The plan closes a $73.4 million general fund…
Cincinnati residents will have two chances next week to comment on the city manager's budget proposal for the new fiscal year starting July 1. Those…