community theater

-
The Oscar Wilde classic play, The Importance of Being Earnest, is being presented by the Mason Community Players from February 14-22 at their venue,…
-
One of the longest running community theatres in the Tristate is The Drama Workshop, starting in 1954 on Cincinnati's west side. Performing now in the…
-
Hamilton's Fitton Center for Creative Arts is celebrating its 25th Anniversary and preparing for the 2018-19 season. Executive Director Ian…
-
Jim Stump has a preview of the upcoming Sunset Players production of the award-winning musical Next to Normal with the show’s director, Jerry Yearout, and…