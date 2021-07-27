-
The 6th Annual Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and concert, originally scheduled for March 22, has been postponed due to current health…
Lynx Project takes the words of individuals on the Autism spectrum and amplifies their voices by commissioning their texts and poetry to be turned into…
The story of gifted young pianist Benjamin Carlson-Berne and how his untimely passing led to the creation of a memorial scholarship fund in his name is…
Some may have forgotten but there was an influential Apple long before Steve Jobs and iPhones. Apple Records was the home of the Beatles for many years…
One-time American Idol winner Ruben Studdard will be in concert at Memorial Hall in OTR on November 14 with his tribute to the late, great Luther…
Bestselling singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge is in concert at the Taft Theatre on August 19, but first she's on the phone with our Elaine Diehl for a…
Otis Williams is the founding, and only surviving, member of the original, legendary, super-group The Temptations. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…
Irish tenor and member of Celtic Thunder, Emmet Cahill, is returning to the Cincinnati area for a solo concert on Wednesday, April 24. He joins our Elaine…
Trevor Kroeger is the new musical director for Cincinnati Camerata community chorus, and he's preparing the singers for their holiday sacred music…
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame will host a fundraising concert on November 14 to support their educational programs. Kay Casey and Sue Brown from the…