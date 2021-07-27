-
Advocates are calling on Hamilton County leaders to immediately lower rates for the Metropolitan Sewer District. The newly formed Fair Sewer Rates…
The regulators overseeing the Metropolitan Sewer District federal consent decree are responding to the latest court fight concerning work on the next…
A Cincinnati council committee and the Hamilton County commissioners could hold a joint meeting in two weeks to discuss ongoing issues and disagreement…
The entities that oversee Hamilton County's sewer fix have cut the Gordian Knot that is the fight between the county and Cincinnati. The regulators are…
A Metropolitan Sewer District investigation has determined why some Northside homes were flooded earlier this month. Interim Director Diana Christy says…
Updated at 2:30 p.m. with comment from the city.Hamilton County commissioners say they have a plan to end the dysfunction at the Metropolitan Sewer…
Hamilton County's plan for the next phase of the federally-mandated sewer system overhaul calls for using newer "green" technologies rather than…
An audit of the Metropolitan Sewer District has turned up nearly $780,000 worth of illegal or unauthorized spending. State Auditor Dave Yost's office…
Imagine this: You're outside a bar on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. A friend's boyfriend has stepped outside to smoke. He finishes the cigarette, and…
Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has to submit a Phase Two plan for consent decree work by Saturday, but the two organizations that own and operate the…