Danny Frazier is one of the area’s favorite country singers, and he’s just dropped a new album. He spends some time with our Elaine Diehl to talk about…
County singer & club owner Bobby Mackey has a lot to celebrate these days. Along with 50 years in the music business, he tells Elaine Diehl about the…
15-year old singer/songwriter EmiSunshine has been lauded by Rolling Stone as one of the new country artists you need to know. Her recent album, Family…
Ken Burns' team has interviewed more than 100 people – including 40 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame – for the eight-night Country Music…
Here's my annual Fall TV guide, as the season kicks off today with the new Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Judge Jerry daytime shows; HGTV's A Very Brady…
Local country music legend and club owner Bobby Mackey is celebrating 41 years of his iconic, possibly haunted, country music honky tonk in Wilder,…
Country music legend and nightclub owner Bobby Mackey has a new CD out called I'll Go Down Swinging. He's in the studio with Elaine Diehl to preview this…
After a one-year hiatus, the Buckle Up Country Music Festival returns this summer to Summit Park in Blue Ash. Marissa Luther of PromoWest Productions…
Country music singer and nightclub owner Bobby Mackey stopped by recently to talk to Lee Hay about his new single, Lucille, and some Halloween happenings…
Lee Hay is on the phone with Georgette Jones, the daughter of country music royalty – George Jones and Tammy Wynette. She’s a singer and recording artist…