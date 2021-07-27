-
Furloughs, job eliminations and suspended print publications – the stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted Greater Cincinnati media…
Versatile Cincinnati radio veteran Chris Lynn has a new gig as a "partner integration specialist" for audience engagement at Cleveland-based Futuri…
Jerry Springer's "Tales, Tunes & Tomfoolery" podcast taped in Ludlow is now available on Westwood One’s Podcast and On-Demand platform.Springer, a former…
If you remember Marty Bender from the old Bender & Fingers morning show on 96 Rock in the 1980s, then you'll be happy to hear him back on Cincinnati radio…
Bobbi Maxwell, who resigned last month from WRRM-FM after more than 30 years on radio here, says we haven’t heard the last of her.“I’m not done with…