Douglas Abrams achieved acclaim for his bestselling book, The Book of Joy, which was a firsthand account of a meeting between Archbishop Desmond Tutu and…
Dreamlike. Not a word I have often used in describing my experiences over nearly 45 years as a reporter.Most of what I have seen and done, especially in…
In April 2015, Archbishop Desmond Tutu traveled to the Dalai Lama's home in Dharamsala, India, to celebrate His Holiness's eightieth birthday and to…
The Wisdom of Compassion is a new book that provides an intimate glimpse into the daily life of the Dalai Lama. Victor Chan is the author and a confidant…