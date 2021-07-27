David Lowery

-
Robert Redford, who says he retired from acting after The Old Man & The Gun, received a Golden Globe Award nomination Thursday for the film shot in…
Robert Redford's "The Old Man and The Gun" will arrive in theaters Oct. 5, about 18 months after filming wrapped in Northern Kentucky, according to…
Filming resumes today in Dayton on "The Old Man and The Gun," starring Robert Redford, Danny Glover, Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek.Second Street in…
Want to be in the Hollywood movie with Oscar winners Casey Affleck, Robert Redford, Cissy Spacek and Danny Glover?"The Old Man and The Gun," their new…