Dennis Janson

Chris Riva, Amber Jayanth and meteorologist Ashley Smith will help main anchors Tricia Macke, Rob Williams and Steve Hortsmeyer share the load when…
John Popovich's 40-year career as a WCPO-TV sportscaster can be summed up by the title of the Sunday night show he launched, Sports Of All Sorts."Popo,"…
Cammy Dierking is one of us. I don't just mean she was born in Cincinnati, and went to Sycamore High School and Miami University. She was different from…
Here's the story behind John Popovich's series of "Cleaning Out The Desk" photos on Twitter: He's retiring as WCPO-TV sports director on Dec. 27.Popo, as…
Joe Nuxhall made baseball history 75 years ago, pitching for the Reds at age 15 in an 18-0 loss to the World Champion St. Louis Cardinals on June 10,…
Being a 25-year TV veteran, Mike Dardis certainly knows about TV's revolving door. After all, he became Sheree Paolello's fourth co-anchor in three years…
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson says she'll return to TV in the spring, nearly two years after her departure from Fox."I plan to be back on…
What's Ira Joe Fisher been up to since he left WKRC-TV in 1989? And how did he learn to write his weather forecasts backwards?Ask him yourself! He'll be…
Before we welcome 2016, let’s look back at this year in TV, movies, radio and media from A to Z.A is for Antenna TV channel, which switched from low-power…
After 29 years at WCPO-TV – most of them as main co-anchor – Carol Williams will leave the 11 p.m. anchor desk in January.Williams, the longest-tenured 11…