A Hamilton County judge is denying a temporary restraining order to stop demolition work on the former Dennison Hotel on Main Street in Downtown. Judge…
Cincinnati's Historic Conservation board has decided the current owners of the former Dennison Hotel cannot tear it down. The board voted 3-2 Thursday to…
May is Preservation Month in Cincinnati. Which seems appropriate, given the current dispute over whether to preserve or demolish the former Dennison…
Cincinnati's Historic Conservation Board has continued a hearing on whether the former Dennison Hotel on Main Street in Downtown can be demolished. A vote…
Cincinnati staffers are recommending the city's Historic Conservation Board reject an application to tear down the former Dennison Hotel on Main Street in…