Discovery Channel

-
The MGM studio and library – from the James Bond, Rocky and RoboCop films to The Handmaid's Tale, The Voice, Survivor and The Apprentice – have been…
-
The narrator for the Science Channel's new "Deadly Intelligence" series Sunday (10 p.m. April 8) may sound familiar.You may have heard 1988 Sycamore High…
-
Not just any families.The company behind "Pawn Stars," "Tiny House Nation" and "Lachey's Bar" is looking for families who are moving back into the…
-
Former University of Cincinnati quarterback Dustin Grutza has been on TV before, but never like this. He’ll talk about his CraftForce job search company…