-
Former Q102 DJ Brian Douglas' career switch to shooting movie production promotional shots came at just the right time."I couldn't work there now,"…
-
George Clooney the crazy prankster, the Oscar-winning actor, the social activist, the generous coworker and the loving father and husband are celebrated…
-
Film Cincinnati celebrates its 30th anniversary with a cool video montage of 30 years of movie scenes shot here, from "Rain Main" and "Airborne" to…
-
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, with around 70 categories this year, will be presented on Sunday, February 12th at 8pm. So, on Saturday, February 4th at…
-
The "Miles Ahead" soundtrack, released in April along with Don Cheadle's movie about jazz icon Miles Davis, is up for a Grammy Award.The film, shot here…
-
This I know for sure: I love jazz, and I loved "Miles Ahead."I don't know if jazz icon Miles Davis really robbed a CBS executive at gunpoint, as depicted…
-
After "Miles Ahead" comes "A Kind of Murder." The Jessica Biel movie also filmed in Cincinnati in 2014 premieres at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on…
-
Local musicians Joshua Jessen and J.T. Thigpen have played a lot of jazz – but never like what they did in “Miles Ahead,” the new movie about jazz icon…
-
John Kiesewetter takes us behind-the-scenes on the locally filmed biopic of musician Miles Davis, Miles Ahead.He’s joined by two area musicians, J.T.…
-
Actor-director Don Cheadle will attend the “Miles Ahead” Cincinnati red carpet premiere and after party March 26.Cheadle starred as jazz icon Miles Davis…