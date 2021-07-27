-
The song “Night and Day” from Cincinnati’s own Doris Day, who passed away last year at the age of 97.
Update 11 a.m. Tuesday April 7: The estate auction for Doris Day, Cincinnati's biggest Hollywood star, raised nearly $3 million for her animal foundation,…
A new book from writer John William Law chronicles the stardom of two of Hollywood's most iconic actresses - Marilyn Monroe and Doris Day – through the…
Here's a question you've probably never pondered: What could Doris Day and Marilyn Monroe have in common?To me, they were both blonde and big movie stars…
For the second season of Queen City Cabaret, they will follow up last year's celebration of singer Rosemary Clooney with a "Sentimental Journey" tribute…
Cincinnati native Doris Day, who parlayed her wholesome "girl next door" image into an award-winning movie and music career, will be celebrated with a…
Doris Day, the biggest Hollywood star produced by Cincinnati, died Monday at her California home at age 97.Born Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff, she overcame a…
Day took on meaty roles in films like The Man Who Knew Too Much and Love Me or Leave Me, but in the late '50s she settled into romantic comedies and a persona that would stick: the good girl.
Commercial television in Cincinnati turns 70 on Friday, Feb. 9, when WLWT-TV started commercial operation in 1948 – Cincinnati's first television.Crosley…
Another year down the tubes! Here's a look at 2017 TV/Media/Radio/Movies stories of 2017 from A to Z:A is for abolishing the area's admired Adult Album…