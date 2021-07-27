-
It's a Halloween special on this week's blues show, Saturday, October 31st, at 11pm. You'll hear many of my favorite musicians including Leonard Cohen,…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, July 25th, 11pm, starts off with a song from "The Daughter of The Blues," Shirley King. The nickname comes from being…
-
This week's edition of The Blues is a one-hour special in honor of Halloween starting at 11pm, Saturday, October 26th. Sonny Moorman's "Deal with the…
-
On this special edition of The Blues, Saturday evening, June 15th at 11pm, I'm going to share my love of Dr. John and New Orleans with you in a musical…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, May 4th at 11pm, begins with R. L. Burnside, Charlie Musselwhite, Marc Broussard, and Jonny Lang. The second set starts…
-
Join us this Saturday evening, March 2nd at 11pm, for a trip down to New Orleans for a Mardi Gras edition of The Blues! You'll hear from many iconic…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, February 23rd at 11pm, begins with classic Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, "Crossfire," and the first set finishes…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, January 26th, at 11pm, starts off with Gov't Mule, Dr. John, and John Scofield. The second set features the Kenny Wayne…
-
This week on "The Blues," Saturday night at 11pm, November 10th, the first set begins with Long John Hunter, Hank Crawford, Lou Rawls, and Shemekia…
-
Welcome to a Halloween edition of The Blues! One of our favorite holidays of the year! You'll hear this evening, Saturday, October 27th at 11pm, music…