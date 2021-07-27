-
On December 3rd, Doug Yeager who was in town to share his film, Free to Rock: How Rock and Roll Brought Down the Wall, came into WVXU's studio to talk…
Honoring Martin Luther King Day:A reading from the late Dr. Maya Angelou of her poem "It's Sacred: Church." Our last interview with Dr. Angelou was about…
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's celebration on Monday, January 15th, I've produced a one-hour tribute in his memory. Sweet Honey in the Rock,…
MUSE, Cincinnati's Women's Choir, will present their spring concert, Phenomenally Woven, on June 4-5 at Walnut Hills High School.Anne Arenstein is joined…
Tonight on the Blues at 11pm, a special in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The show begins with an uplifting version of "Battle Hymn of the Republic"…
Noted actor/director/writer and Golden Globe-winner Regina Taylor recently visited with Anne Arenstein to talk about Maya Angelou's poems and her thoughts…
Barbara Gray speaks with Guy Johnson, the only son of the late poet Maya Angelou, who talks about his mother and the book Rainbow in the Cloud: The Wisdom…
“Journey From Within” is a one-hour tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. which will air on WVXU and WMUB on Saturday, January 17th, at 11pm. The special…
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s latest CD, Hallowed Ground, was recorded live in Music Hall and features the late Dr. Maya Angelou in one of her last…
Dr. Maya Angelou speaks by phone with our Barbara Gray about the late Nelson Mandela, her history with him, and her new book about this iconic world…