-
WVXU has been a proud partner with CET on the American Graduate: Let’s Make it Happen initiative, supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,…
-
A new poll shows that an overwhelming majority of Kentucky parents favor raising the dropout age to 18 years old.Currently, students can drop out of…
-
As part of WVXU’s continuing support of the American Graduate initiative, Mark Perzel welcomes Dr. Mary Ronan, superintendent of the Cincinnati Public…
-
As part of WVXU’s commitment to the American Graduate: Make it Happen program, an effort to find solutions to America’s drop-out problem, Mark Perzel…
-
As part of our continuing commitment to the American Graduate effort to prevent school drop-outs, Mark Perzel welcomed Principal Kimberly Mack and…