-
The Sorg Opera House is hosting two concerts on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th. Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials will be on stage at the Sorg…
-
This one was for Dad. And the Santangelo family.Scott Santangelo's new book, "The Ohio Valley Jazz Festival," is a tribute to his father, promoter Dino…
-
On New Year’s Eve 15 years ago, Cincinnati jazz lovers weren’t celebrating. They were about to lose their favorite station, WNOP-AM, which last broadcast…
-
Songs from Ella Fitzgerald and Billy May start off this week's "Swing with Bill Cartwright" program that airs on Saturday, March 7th at 10pm. During the…
-
Rod Stewart, who recorded the hit album, Every Picture Tells a Story, later in his career began recording American standards. From his release "It Had to…
-
Tune in Saturday night at 10 for Bill Cartwright playing the best of the big bands as he brings you Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Jimmy Dorsey and…
-
Terry Teachout, drama critic of The Wall Street Journal, jazz musician and author, joins David Delegator by phone for a talk about his latest biography,…