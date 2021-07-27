-
Dark Waters, the film shot in Cincinnati a year ago, was snubbed by the 92nd annual Academy Awards, as it was for the Golden Globes.Todd Phillips' Joker…
-
Tommy Joyce is no cinephile. The last movie he saw in a theater was the remake of True Grit nearly a decade ago. "I'd rather watch squirrels run in the…
-
Update 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11: Filming starts Monday for Dry Run on Hamilton's Park Avenue, the Journal-News reports.Production is scheduled for 6 a.m.…
-
Local attorney Robert Bilott, whose story has made national headlines, took on a high-profile case against the DuPont chemical company. He filed a federal…
-
Local attorney Robert Bilott has made national headlines, from The New York Times to The Intercept, with his high-profile case against the DuPont chemical…