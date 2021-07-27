-
E-waste is any discarded electronic device or appliance, including computers, TVs and cell phones. According to the United Nations, 20 to 50 million…
Electronic waste, or E-waste (monitors, computers, cell phones and other electronic devices)? represents 2-percent of America's trash in landfills, but it…
According to the EPA, an estimated 600,000 tons of monitors, 67,000 tons of computer mice and keyboards and 20,000 tons of mobile devices are disposed of…
Hamilton County residents have recycled more than 68,000 pounds of e-waste since the May 1 start of a computer and TV recycling program. The Recycling and…